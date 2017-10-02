Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Onions & garlic | Pasar Beringharjo

170602-251-edited

There’s something about markets in south-east Asia. I just love taking photographs in them. Pasar Beringharjo, the central market in Jogja, on the island of Java, is now one of my favourites. There’s a lot more available there than just onions and garlic, but the clothes and fruit and veg and nuts and bolts and bits and bobs will just have to wait for later posts.

170602-216-edited

170602-217-edited

170602-264-edited

170602-279-edited

170602-293-edited

170602-295-edited

170602-283-edited

170602-308-edited

