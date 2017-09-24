Streets of Jogja
Yogyakarta, Jogja to its friends, was a breath of fresh air – literally – after Jakarta. While Indonesia’s capital, as previously noted, is a massive, incomprehensible metropolis, Jogja is a friendly, laid-back city, more notable for its atmosphere than its sights, but easy to walk around and with an unhurried, familial vibe that I really liked. My visit coincided with the Ramadan fasting month, so the streets were perhaps less busy during the day than they would be normally, but there was still plenty going on and lots of pictures to take.
3 Responses to “Streets of Jogja”
So much colors everywhere makes the city look happy.
I enjoy the way you capture ordinary people, and ordinary life on the streets. It’s reminded me of the photos I took on the streets of Yangon.
Joga looks fascinating.
Alison
I just love, love your posts, such incredible portraits.