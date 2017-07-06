Meo Vac market (part 3)

meo-vac-market-3-1

This final set of pictures from Meo Vac market focuses on another aspect of this hectic, sprawling weekly gathering in the mountains of northern Vietnam: clothes and shoes. Just inside the covered area of the market, seamstresses and seamsters (if that’s a word) hunched over old pedal-operated sewing machines, making clothes to order from material bought at stalls nearby. Elsewhere, shoppers haggled over traditional skirts, knock-off jeans and plastic shoes.

meo-vac-market-3-2

meo-vac-market-3-3

meo-vac-market-3-4

meo-vac-market-3-5

meo-vac-market-3-6

meo-vac-market-3-7

meo-vac-market-3-8

meo-vac-market-3-9

meo-vac-market-3-10

meo-vac-market-3-11

meo-vac-market-3-12

meo-vac-market-3-13

meo-vac-market-3-14

