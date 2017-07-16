Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Final 10 from Ha Giang

ha-giang-5-1

This is my final set of landscape pictures from my April / May trip to Ha Giang province in northern Vietnam; these were all taken on the road from Meo Vac to Yen Minh.

ha-giang-5-2

ha-giang-5-3

ha-giang-5-4

ha-giang-5-5

ha-giang-5-6

ha-giang-5-7

ha-giang-5-8

ha-giang-5-9

ha-giang-5-10

  3. Tim C

    This has been a great series of images Jon, look forward to whatever/wherever is next!

