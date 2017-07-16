July 16, 2017
This is my final set of landscape pictures from my April / May trip to Ha Giang province in northern Vietnam; these were all taken on the road from Meo Vac to Yen Minh.
Meo Vac market (part 3)
Stunning landscape, beautiful photographs
What a beautiful district, the first photo is amazing!
This has been a great series of images Jon, look forward to whatever/wherever is next!
3 Responses to “Final 10 from Ha Giang”
