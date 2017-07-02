Meo Vac market (part 2)

meo-vac-market-2-1

While cows and pigs are being traded outside under the early morning sun, the inside area of Meo Vac market is full of activity of a different kind. As I mentioned in my previous post, the Sunday market gets going very early in the morning; this means that there are hundreds of people all needing breakfast. The centre of the market is a huge covered area, much of it taken up by dozens of kitchens where traders and customers take a break from market business to enjoy a bowl of noodles.

meo-vac-market-2-2

meo-vac-market-2-3

meo-vac-market-2-4

meo-vac-market-2-5

meo-vac-market-2-6

meo-vac-market-2-7

meo-vac-market-2-8

meo-vac-market-2-9

meo-vac-market-2-10

While live animals are bought and sold outside, there is freshly butchered meat available inside.

meo-vac-market-2-11

meo-vac-market-2-12

meo-vac-market-2-13

meo-vac-market-2-14

