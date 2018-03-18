Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Pazundaung Zay (I)

171103-052-edited

Pazundaung market has become one of my favourite locations for photography in Yangon over the last few months. It’s mainly known for its fresh fish, meat, fruit and vegetables, but you can also find clothing, household goods, spices and, due to its riverside location, rope and fishing nets.

171103-003-edited

171103-012-edited

171103-046-edited

170923-425-edited

170921-213-edited

170921-244-edited

pazundaung-details

171103-160-edited

170923-332-edited

171103-137-edited

170921-171-edited

170921-202-edited

170923-054-edited

170923-208-edited

171103-278-edited

5 Responses to “Pazundaung Zay (I)”

  5. allentimphotos2

    A wonderful series. The light and dark of the umbrella repair person image is got to be my favorite. It’s a great capture with his hands working in the dark space.

