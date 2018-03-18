Pazundaung Zay (I)
Pazundaung market has become one of my favourite locations for photography in Yangon over the last few months. It’s mainly known for its fresh fish, meat, fruit and vegetables, but you can also find clothing, household goods, spices and, due to its riverside location, rope and fishing nets.
5 Responses to “Pazundaung Zay (I)”
Love the rich colours x
These are wonderful photos Jon. I especially like the woman with the newspaper.
Alison
All fantastic! I can’t believe that kitty is sleeping in the garlic!!
Among all amazing images, my favorite is the cat in the garlic basket, it’s a very rare capture of a cat.
A wonderful series. The light and dark of the umbrella repair person image is got to be my favorite. It’s a great capture with his hands working in the dark space.