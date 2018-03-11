Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Yangon moments

180107-046-edited

There’s always a lot happening on the streets in Yangon. It’s not as crowded or hectic as Hanoi, where I used to live, and the pace of life is slower and less intense, but much of everyday life happens outside. In these pictures, I’ve tried to capture some of those everyday moments that make up the life of a city. I’ve realised that I tend to focus on single people in my pictures, but most of these photographs are about little interactions or shared moments.

171225-110-edited

171220-109-edited

171231-115-edited

 

171231-014-edited

171208-146-edited

171208-139-edited

171014-075-edited

171221-062-edited

171110-006-edited

170929-120-edited

171110-074-edited

171110-038-edited

171221-049-edited

171231-177-edited

171231-154-edited

180102-057-edited

180102-064-edited

180107-074-edited

Advertisements

2 Responses to “Yangon moments”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: