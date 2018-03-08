March 8, 2018
Yangon is full of doorways and staircases where people sit, apparently just waiting for me to come up and take their portrait.
Fruit veg fish flesh fowl
These are beautiful!
Such beautiful harmony between the settings and the people here.
Jon, the red really makes these images stand out – to say nothing about the various red clothing. Nicely done.
Beautifully captured as always, Jon.
4 Responses to “Staircase portraits”
