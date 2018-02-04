Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Lugubrious gentleman (and other pictures)

171028-061-edited

Yangonites are a fairly cheerful bunch as a rule; this rather solemn looking gent is one of the exceptions.

171124-010-edited

Chewing betel leaf is still a very common habit in Myanmar; these pavement stalls can be found on almost every street corner.

170929-017-edited

170928-181-edited

171014-056-edited

Note to self: eat more bananas.

170928-023-edited

Know your onions.

170929-136-edited

Individually wrapped apples; only in south-east Asia?

171007-177-edited

Good vibes; a Buddhist band prepares to take to the streets.

171006-075-edited

171007-035-edited

170926-064-edited

170926-071-edited

171028-155-edited

Something magical about the early afternoon light in Yangon, even if it’s just falling on an apartment block.

171028-103-edited

171014-023-edited

Sule pagoda; this leafy view is a little misleading as the pagoda is always surrounded by traffic, due to its location in the middle of a downtown roundabout.

170929-082-edited

171028-149-edited

Advertisements

One Response to “Lugubrious gentleman (and other pictures)”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: