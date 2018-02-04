Lugubrious gentleman (and other pictures)
Yangonites are a fairly cheerful bunch as a rule; this rather solemn looking gent is one of the exceptions.
Chewing betel leaf is still a very common habit in Myanmar; these pavement stalls can be found on almost every street corner.
Note to self: eat more bananas.
Know your onions.
Individually wrapped apples; only in south-east Asia?
Good vibes; a Buddhist band prepares to take to the streets.
Something magical about the early afternoon light in Yangon, even if it’s just falling on an apartment block.
Sule pagoda; this leafy view is a little misleading as the pagoda is always surrounded by traffic, due to its location in the middle of a downtown roundabout.
