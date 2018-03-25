Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Pazundaung Zay (II)

170921-164-edited

A few more pictures from Yangon’s Pazundaung market.

170921-230-edited

170921-255-edited

170921-275-edited

170921-228-edited

170923-027-edited

170923-051-edited

170923-122-edited

170923-154-edited

170923-167-edited

170923-193-edited

170923-229-edited

170923-252-edited

171103-043-edited

171103-175-edited

171103-231-edited

2 Responses to “Pazundaung Zay (II)”

  2. bluebrightly

    Riches beyond belief! I’m thinking your technique of using the saturated, film-like colors and a lot of dark areas helps the eye to focus. I bet these scenes are really complex, and one has to find a way to simplify them a bit, visually. What you’ve figured out is so successful. I love the repeating patterns too – those pinwheels they’re making are amazing, it speaks of having time to care about what’s right in front of you. What are those bundled plants in the 5th photo?

    Reply

