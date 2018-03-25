March 25, 2018
A few more pictures from Yangon’s Pazundaung market.
Men in pink
Gorgeous collection.
Riches beyond belief! I’m thinking your technique of using the saturated, film-like colors and a lot of dark areas helps the eye to focus. I bet these scenes are really complex, and one has to find a way to simplify them a bit, visually. What you’ve figured out is so successful. I love the repeating patterns too – those pinwheels they’re making are amazing, it speaks of having time to care about what’s right in front of you. What are those bundled plants in the 5th photo?
2 Responses to "Pazundaung Zay (II)"
