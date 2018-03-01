Red & gold | Lunar new year in Yangon
Although Myanmar celebrates its new year in April, there was still plenty going on to mark the lunar, or Chinese, new year in Yangon last month. Lanterns were strung across the streets in the Chinatown district and the city’s sizeable Chinese community visited local pagodas to pray and burn incense. There was also a replica Great Wall of China (not to scale) in one of the side streets.
3 Responses to “Red & gold | Lunar new year in Yangon”
Always feel good in viewing celebrations. No matter what colours they portray.
love the lanterns!
This is a most beautiful post, I love all the images, they transfer me to that place, if I would be there.