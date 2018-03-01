Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Red & gold | Lunar new year in Yangon

180218-189-edited

Although Myanmar celebrates its new year in April, there was still plenty going on to mark the lunar, or Chinese, new year in Yangon last month. Lanterns were strung across the streets in the Chinatown district and the city’s sizeable Chinese community visited local pagodas to pray and burn incense. There was also a replica Great Wall of China (not to scale) in one of the side streets.

180218-169-edited-2

180218-225-edited

180218-237-edited

180218-255-edited

180218-269-edited

180218-291-edited

180218-300-edited

180218-384-edited

180218-456-edited

180218-397-edited

Advertisements

3 Responses to “Red & gold | Lunar new year in Yangon”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: