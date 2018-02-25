Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Evening at Shwedagon Paya

171001-049-edited

Sometimes a city’s best-known, iconic sights can be a little underwhelming, but this is certainly not true of Shwedagon Paya, the golden Buddhist pagoda that towers over much of Yangon. It’s a beautiful, calming place that somehow manages to be both a major tourist attraction and an active religious site without any jarring awkwardness between these two seemingly incompatible roles.

These pictures were taken on a cloudy late afternoon and early evening in October last year.

171001-023-edited

171001-040-edited

171001-057-edited

171001-083-edited

171001-102-edited-2

171001-114-edited

171001-124-edited

171001-138-edited

171001-154-edited

171001-163-edited

171001-183-edited

171001-190-edited

171001-234-edited

Advertisements

3 Responses to “Evening at Shwedagon Paya”

  2. Alison and Don

    Wonderful photos Jon. I loved Shwedagon, I was completely in awe. I’d waited about 40 years to get there and it did not disappoint.
    Alison

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: