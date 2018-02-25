Evening at Shwedagon Paya
Sometimes a city’s best-known, iconic sights can be a little underwhelming, but this is certainly not true of Shwedagon Paya, the golden Buddhist pagoda that towers over much of Yangon. It’s a beautiful, calming place that somehow manages to be both a major tourist attraction and an active religious site without any jarring awkwardness between these two seemingly incompatible roles.
These pictures were taken on a cloudy late afternoon and early evening in October last year.
3 Responses to “Evening at Shwedagon Paya”
Beautiful shots, Jon. Thank you for taking us there…
Wonderful photos Jon. I loved Shwedagon, I was completely in awe. I’d waited about 40 years to get there and it did not disappoint.
Alison
Once again you made fantastic photos ☺!