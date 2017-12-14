Without an H

Yangon nightfall

170922-353-edited

I tend to put my camera away once the sun has gone down. But one of the things that I’ve been trying to do more of since moving to Yangon is shooting after dark. These pictures were both taken as the sun went down on my second day in Yangon, back in September. Lots more pictures from Yangon coming soon.

170922-347-edited

One Response to “Yangon nightfall”

  1. allentimphotos2

    Jon, although I like both of these I prefer the more intimate nature of the person looking at their cell phono. It also seems to fit your portrait themes.

