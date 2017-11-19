Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Hanoi street portraits 5.2

170909-003-edited

Just a few more street portraits from my farewell walks around Hanoi in September.

170909-156-edited

170909-095-edited

170909-011-edited

170909-084-edited

170909-160-edited

Advertisements

3 Responses to “Hanoi street portraits 5.2”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: