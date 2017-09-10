September 10, 2017
Another short post today. This man ran a small guitar workshop just round the corner from my guesthouse in Jogja.
The birdman of Jogja
Beautiful shots.
Alison
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
One Response to “Luthier of Jogja”
Beautiful shots.
Alison