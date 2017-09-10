Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Luthier of Jogja

170602-002-edited

Another short post today. This man ran a small guitar workshop just round the corner from my guesthouse in Jogja.

170602-015-edited

170602-005-edited

