Going Solo

170603-190-edited

There’s no shortage of spectacular sights in Indonesia: live volcanoes, ancient temples, endless rice terraces. I enjoyed visiting and photographing all of those places, but some of my best memories and – I think – some of my best pictures came from wandering the streets of the towns and cities, and experiencing the everyday life of the country. People, markets, street food, patterns and details: these are some of the things I most enjoy photographing.

Solo, also known as Surakarta, in central Java is my kind of town. It’s a fairly unassuming place, full of warm, friendly people going about their business in no great hurry, and I hope that these pictures capture some of that mood.

solo-4

170603-251-edited

170603-109-edited

solo-1

170603-440-edited

solo-3

170603-217-edited

170603-339-edited

solo-5

170603-348-edited

One Response to "Going Solo"

  1. bluebrightly

    This certainly does capture the mood, and the colors are so rich, without being unreal. I’m glad you found this town and wandered around with your camera.

    Reply

