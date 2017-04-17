Without an H

Bangkok miscellany

A collection of portraits, street scenes and details from my visit to Bangkok at the start of the year.

170126-002-edited

170126-031-edited

170201-254-edited

Lunar new year decorations

bangkok-details-2

170127-013-edited

Wat Arun, my favourite temple in Bangkok

170201-253-edited

170201-034-edited

Beware of falling elephants

170201-048-edited

170201-152-edited

Chinatown

170201-285-edited

170201-277-edited

bangkok-details

170202-032-edited

170202-035-edited

Thailand is in a one year period of mourning for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last year

  3. J

    Lovely pics plus I’ve learned to beware of falling elephants and not to squeeze that man’s ducks 😀

    Reply

