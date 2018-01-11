Yangon tough guys (YSP #1)
I came across these two tough guys outside one of Yangon’s many construction sites one October morning. Often the most unwelcoming looking people end up being the best subjects for photographs. People are nice, as it turns out.
2 Responses to “Yangon tough guys (YSP #1)”
Do you give these portraits to the models, too.
Recently in Sri Lanka I had a group of tough guy fishermen start up a conversation with me. I ended up talking with them a while. They turned out to be very nice guys with a tough exterior. I really like the look of these two dudes – looks like I’d want them on my side in a fight.