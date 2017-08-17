Without an H

Photography from south-east Asia by Jon Sanwell

Grey skies over Prambanan

170528-429-edited

The title says it all, really. I made two trips to the Hindu temple of Prambanan while I was in Java. On the first visit, the heavens opened minutes after I arrived (shortly after the picture above was taken, in fact). On the second, the rain held off, despite the threatening clouds overhead. So no spectacular sunsets, but I think the cloudy skies make for quite dramatic pictures in this case.

170604-023-edited

170604-034-edited

170604-087-edited

170604-100-edited

170604-101-edited

170604-075-edited

170604-089-edited

Advertisements

4 Responses to “Grey skies over Prambanan”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: