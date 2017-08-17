Grey skies over Prambanan
The title says it all, really. I made two trips to the Hindu temple of Prambanan while I was in Java. On the first visit, the heavens opened minutes after I arrived (shortly after the picture above was taken, in fact). On the second, the rain held off, despite the threatening clouds overhead. So no spectacular sunsets, but I think the cloudy skies make for quite dramatic pictures in this case.
4 Responses to “Grey skies over Prambanan”
Do the shots look better in monochrome, with those brooding clouds?
Beautiful beyond words
Absolutely stunning!
Yes, overcast can be good! It must have been exciting when the downpour came.