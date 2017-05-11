April wanderings II

170415-034-edited

Just a few more fragments of Hanoi street life: markets, cafes, street food, games of checkers, tea stands. These are some of the things that define this city for me.

170415-053-edited

170414-006-edited

170415-065-edited

170414-019-edited

170415-027-edited

170414-026-edited

170415-017-edited

